A Hockey Canada logo is shown on the jersey of a player with Canada’s National Junior Team during a training camp practice in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Canada beats Czechia 3-2 in overtime for 24th Hlinka Gretzky Cup gold medal

It’s Canada’s 24th title at the men’s summer under-18 hockey tournament

Forward Malcolm Spence scored a game-winner with seven seconds left in the first overtime period as Canada beat Czechia 3-2 to capture gold at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup on Saturday (Aug. 5).

Spence stripped the puck off Czechia’s Ondrej Kos near centre ice in the extra frame before skating in on a breakaway and beating goaltender Jakub Milota.

It’s Canada’s 24th title at the men’s summer under-18 hockey tournament after also winning last year in Red Deer, Alta.

Czechia’s Adam Titlbach opened the scoring at 8:09 of the first period. The Canadians then replied with two goals in the second period to take the lead.

Kaden Lindstrom finished off a perfect pass from Porter Martone off the rush just under a minute into the frame. Captain Berkly Catton then scored a power-play goal off a scramble in front of the net at 9:17.

Canada held that lead with five minutes left in the third period before Czechia’s Matej Kubiesa scored on the power play to tie the game and force a three-on-three overtime.

Earlier Saturday, the United States won bronze with a 5-2 win over Finland.

The Canadian Press

