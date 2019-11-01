As a proud member of Metal Tech Alley, Fenix has expanded its pursuit towards a circular economy of raw materials globally. (Submitted photo)

$1.5M secured for product expansion in Trail

Fenix Advanced Materials is a clean technology company located in Trail

Fenix Advanced Materials, a clean technology company located in Trail, has received more than $1.5 million to kickstart its new cadmium-zinc-tellurium (CZT) raw materials product lines.

This will expand its current 6N5+ (>99.99995%) product line: indium, antimony, and tin used in solar photovoltaics, advanced infrared technologies, and superconductors.

Community Futures of Greater Trail, the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP), and Columbia Basin Trust are the major funders that will allow Fenix to build up their applied research efforts, staffing and infrastructure on ultra-high metals purification and advanced manufacturing.

Fenix will upscale its applied research to develop and produce new ultra-high purity metals to grow CZT crystals. As the newest and coolest semiconductor, its applications range from radiation detection and mapping, nuclear medical imaging, homeland security, and astrophysics.

“CZT digitizes conventional imaging technology by directly converting gamma- and x-rays to electronic signals. Further, it gives higher energy and spatial resolutions while operating at room temperature,” explains Dan Manaig, Director of Research and Innovation of Fenix.

“Fenix is committed to producing these new ultra-high purity metals (cadmium, zinc, and tellurium) used to grow the CZT crystals,” emphasizes Don Freschi, Fenix CEO.

“These financial investments will ramp up our technological, innovation and production capacity, which in turn increases our global competitiveness. We believe this will bring direct positive economic impact to our rural region and are extremely grateful for all the support.”

As a proud member of Metal Tech Alley, Fenix has expanded its pursuit towards a circular economy of raw materials globally. It has inked international partnerships with the Centre for Separation Technology (Finland), Mektory-Taltech (Estonia), and Critical Raw Material Alliance (Belgium) – the pioneer in raw materials criticality in Europe.

“Such strategic partnerships will solidify our position in the global arena. Our clean technology company produces top-quality, ultra-pure metals tagged as critical raw materials in both the USA and Europe: securing and diversifying the supply chain is a must,” Freschi explains. “With that, we are looking at potential recycling projects abroad: Center for Materials for Electronics Technology in India and the University of the Philippines-Diliman in the Philippines.”

Further cementing its overall vision for the region, Fenix partnered with the University of British Columbia – Okanagan, Retriev Technologies, Teck Metals, Eagle Graphite, and Deer Horn Capital through a MITACS Acceleration Grant and Rural Dividend Fund to spearhead next-generation battery research on solid-state lithium-tellurium (LiTe) batteries. Discussions with international LiTe battery partners, such as the National Cheng Kung University (Taiwan) and Flemish Institute for Technological Research (Belgium), are underway.

Previous story
Province has acted on 92% of wildfire, flood response recommendations
Next story
B.C. company files patent for real-life Harry Potter ‘Invisibility Cloak’

Just Posted

Rossland fundraiser seeks to build shelter for ‘living legend’

Local man to help Garry Camozzi, a friend, who’s fallen on hard times

$1.5M secured for product expansion in Trail

Fenix Advanced Materials is a clean technology company located in Trail

City of Trail seeks Victim Services report

Program works closely with the RCMP for people experiencing trauma

Woman pedestrian, 81, dies after Trail accident

The incident happened in East Trail on Wednesday afternoon

Two men get jail time in summer Castlegar break and enters

Thefts occurred in July.

VIDEO: Dog found suffering in woods finds fur-ever home in Greater Victoria

‘She’s really happy and healthy,’ the Hope’s new owner says

B.C. company files patent for real-life Harry Potter ‘Invisibility Cloak’

Previously developed state of the art camo wear

Couple missing for days in Kootenay backcountry found after stomping ‘HELP’ into snow

Catherine Gibbons, 22, and Damon Brodeur, 24, were missing for nearly a week

Standard time better for public health, B.C. researchers say

B.C., Yukon wait for U.S. states to make daylight time permanent

Don’t throw out Halloween candy wrappers, take them to London Drugs

London Drugs will recycle candy wrappers as part of Other Flexible Plastic Packaging program

Former Sidney mayor clarifies ‘karma’ cliche use in tweet at Elizabeth May

Steve Price says phrase was not meant as a personal slur

UPDATE: Transportation minister defends new steps in B.C. ride-hailing application

Changes were made to provide additional information

Most Canadians against Trump’s plan to send prescription drugs to U.S.: poll

79 per cent of Canadians said the country should focus on their own drug supply

Grand Forks property buyout negotiations, purchases to begin in December

The City has proposed a land swap deal for affected residents

Most Read