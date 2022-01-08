Abbotsford Police (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)

Abbotsford Police (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)

1 man dead following early-morning stabbing in Abbotsford

Incident happened on Clearbrook Road, Abbotsford Police believe it was targeted

One man is dead following an early-morning stabbing in Abbotsford Saturday, Jan. 8.

Abbotsford Police found the 41-year-old man with stab wounds in the 2400-block of Clearbrook Road shortly after 2 a.m. He was taken to hospital but later died.

Police believe it was targeted.

“We are in the preliminary stages of this investigation; however, the initial investigation suggests this to be a targeted incident. No suspect(s) have been identified or arrested at this time,” said media relations officer Const. Angela Galos.

The Abbotsford Police Major Crime Unit will be handing the investigation over to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT).

Anyone with information about this incident, dashcam footage or CCTV from the area are asked to call the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-4448. The AbbyPD file number is 2022-884.

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

abbotsfordBreaking Newsfatal stabbing

Previous story
VIDEO: Online cooking camp a treat for kids in lockdown

Just Posted

Snow removal will begin tonight, Friday Jan. 7, at 10 p.m. in downtown Trail. Photo: Jim Bailey
The city begins snow removal in downtown Trail

Congratulations to Jenneka Plug and Matt Chessor of Rossland who ushered in 2022 with not one but two New Years babies.The couple’s twin boys, Dawson and Harvey Plug, were the first to arrive in the new year, and were born on Jan. 5 at 4:01 a.m. and 4:46 a.m. respectively at the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital.
Congratulations, it’s twins

Interior Health image
No appointment necessary for rapid COVID-19 tests in Interior Health

According to survey results, the strongest motivation among British Columbians to reduce their energy use was, of course, to help lower their monthly energy costs (89 per cent), followed closely by 83 per cent saying energy efficiency measures made their home more comfortable and 82 per cent saying that lowering energy use is an important way for them to help reduce the effects of climate change. Photo: Rohan Makhecha/Unsplash
Survey says British Columbians putting plenty of energy into reducing power consumption