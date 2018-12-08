Photograph By KAMLOOPS THIS WEEK

1 of 2 B.C. men wanted in connection to home invasion, explosives in custody

Cameron Cole is charged with two counts of possessing an improvised explosive device

A Kamloops man who was wanted for numerous charges including the possession of an explosive device has turned himself in.

Cameron Cole, of St. Albert, Alberta, formerly of Kamloops, surrendered himself to the Kamloops RCMP Dec. 7, according to a statement issued by the Kamloops RCMP. He remains in custody pending an appearance before the courts.

Police have charged 35-year-old Cameron Cole with two counts of possessing an improvised explosive device, two counts of possessing an improvised explosive device with intent to endanger life, three counts of possessing a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, storing a firearm contrary to regulations, possessing ammunition for the purpose of committing an offence, possessing a prohibited weapon and possession of a weapon while prohibited.

As of Thursday afternoon, Cole’s whereabouts were unknown to police, who have executed a search warrant at a commercial unit at 1-1485 Lorne St. as part of its ongoing investigation.

READ MORE: B.C. pair sought in connection to home invasion, bombs, drugs and weapons

This investigation began last January, when police were called to a Badger Drive residence in Dallas for a reported home invasion where officers saw firearms in plain view, leading police to get a search warrant.

That search yielded numerous firearms, bomb-making materials and a quantity of currency and narcotics, but no charges were issued at the time.

Three days later, police searched a residence in Westsyde in hopes of discovering more evidence. Both the Dallas and Westsyde homes were used by Cole.

— With files from Kamloops This Week

Previous story
Half of Canada’s chinook salmon populations in decline: scientists
Next story
Trail reminds families to stay safe at Santa’s Candy Parade

Just Posted

Trail reminds families to stay safe at Santa’s Candy Parade

The parade will wind through the streets of downtown Trail tonight at 5 p.m.

Wanted man captured by Trail RCMP

Ishmani Baker was arrested at a rural property on Columbia Gardens Road

Kootenay Savings Foundation helping communities

The foundation has distributed over $89,000 to various community programs and services

Crews quell early-morning fire in Rivervale

Fire confined to garage, one occupant taken to hospital

Kootenay Robusters donate in memory of Dr. Trudi Toews

Dr. Toews, a charter member of the Kootenay Robusters, passed away earlier this year

VIDEO: This B.C. school leads country in vaccine donations to UNICEF

Federally funded Kids Boost Immunity uses quizzes to earn vaccinations

1 of 2 B.C. men wanted in connection to home invasion, explosives in custody

Cameron Cole is charged with two counts of possessing an improvised explosive device

Judge rules private landowners can’t block public access to B.C. lake

The Nicola Valley ranch’s position was that it owned Stoney Lake and Minnie Lake

Half of Canada’s chinook salmon populations in decline: scientists

Committee on the Status of Endangered Wildlife In Canada says some are in danger of disappearing

When will we get results on B.C.’s electoral referendum?

Elections BC said it depends on the number of ballots it receives

Flair Airlines flight attendants issue 72-hour strike notice

Union representing 139 flight attendants said notice comes after both sides failed to reach agreement this week

One of B.C.’s major poinsettia producers says business is booming

Hilltop Greenhouses in Saanich grows 100,000 poinsettias a year

Renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma to give free concert in Canadian subway today

Ma will take the stage at 2 p.m., following a multimedia presentation combining music, art and technology

Canadian community rallies behind hundreds who lost their jobs ahead of holidays

ServiCom facility closure in Nova Scotia was announced Thursday, following weeks of pay delays

Most Read