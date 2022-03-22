10 Ma Murray nominations for Kootenay journalists

The provincial journalism awards take place in May

Castlegar News reporter Betsy Kline has been nominated for her first Ma Murray award. File photo

Kootenay journalists have received 10 provincial nominations from the BC and Yukon Community Newspaper Awards’ Ma Murrays.

Four of the reporters announced Tuesday are also up for their first Ma Murrays.

Castlegar News reporter Betsy Kline is nominated for Outdoor Recreation Writing for her piece Robson man survives avalanche in Norns Range, which details a harrowing account north of Castlegar.

Paul Rodgers of the Kimberley Bulletin is nominated for Feature Article (under 10,000 circulation) for Returned stolen dog results in incredible story of compassion, a remarkable account of how a dog’s owner connected with the person who stole his dog Darla.

Scott Tibballs of the Fernie Free Press earns his first nomination under Editorial for his piece Water, water, not quite everywhere about growing up in Australian droughts.

The Grand Forks Gazette scored three nominations.

Laurie Tritschler is nominated for Breaking News Video for his piece Firefighters put out grass fire east of Grand Forks, as well as for Feature Video for Jake and Rae-Lynne: The story of a Grand Forks woman and her service dog. The Gazette is also nominated for a Newspaper Excellence award.

Tyler Harper of the Nelson Star has also been nominated for four Ma Murrays.

Harper’s story Internet famous: Abbotsford’s Kris Collins is a TikTok comedy queen is up for Arts and Culture Writing. He’s also nominated for Historical Writing for The trials of Edmund Bodine: How a Kootenay woman’s parents defended Japanese officers during the Second World War.

Harper is also nominated for Feature Article (under 10,000 circulation) for The dogs of Al Magaw, about a Salmo kennel owner who had his dogs taken by the BC SPCA. Under Outdoor Recreation Writing, Harper’s story In Nelson’s forests, trail building becomes an art puts the spotlight on the craft of trail building.

The awards take place May 14 in Richmond.