10 years of beer bliss

Rossland Beer Company is celebrating its 10th anniversary with its annual food drive. Make donations of non-perishable items or cash at the brewery at 1990A Columbia Ave. In the photo above are (from left): Manager Nate, COO Petri Raito, manager Jenn and owner/brewmaster Ryan Arnaud. (Contributed)

It’s been a decade since the Rossland Beer Company brewed its first batch, and its craft beers just keep getting better and better.

The Rossland Beer Co. will celebrate its 10th anniversary this month with a fundraising effort to help local food banks. The fundraiser has become a tradition at Christmas and during its anniversary month of June when the brewery invites residents to drop off non-perishable food items and cash donations.

This weekend, June 17-19, the company will also feature live music, a pop-up food station from Underbelly, random giveaways and a Rossland Museum sponsored display on the history of beer.

“We are so blessed to be in the position we’re in,” said chief operating officer Petri Raito. “We’ve had a little bit of struggles post-COVID, because COVID had a pretty heavy hit on a lot of businesses including us, but we are still happy to be swinging, and we have such loyal and awesome costumers that we are really, really lucky and happy to be in Rossland.”

Co-owners Raito and brew master Ryan Arnaud first opened a shop in Trail, but soon made their way back to their hometown transitioning from a U-brew type business to a state-of-the-art, award-winning ale oasis.

Whether it’s the inimitable Seven Summits Milk Stout that won gold at the Canadian Brewing Awards, the BC award winning Paydirt Pale Ale, or one of many of its fresh brews, seasonal beers, or a new offering, the quality and care in the brewing process is unrivaled.

“Ryan has honed his skills throughout the years, and I am really proud of him as a friend and as a business partner,” said Raito. “It’s pretty impressive that he keeps pushing himself with different beer flavours. He definitely doesn’t want to settle with a few good ones, but wants to keep pushing himself, which is super great for us and all the local people that support us.”

Rossland Beer Co. has seen its team and facility grow over the past decade from filling carboys at the all-grain U-Brew to a small facility in Rossland, and their current location in 2014 at 1990A Columbia Ave. Along the way, it has increased capacity from 14 to 30 to 44, and currently 69.

The Rossland Beer Co. also has big plans for the future.

“We’re a bit behind schedule because of COVID, but in the works we have ideas for our space which will include some more patio and eventually to have a rooftop patio, but that could be a few years away,” Raito said.

“The other exciting thing is a canning machine, so we can supply all our accounts with cans, from the golf courses to the more summery sporting events, sometimes the cans work really well.”

Raito says he and Arnaud are living out a childhood dream where they can walk to work, and do something they love for a community that cares.

“Anyone who has been to Rossland knows how great it is, how special it is, it’s just such a great spot,” said Raito.

“There’s so many like-minded people in our community. We all like being outside, we appreciate the outdoors, we like to have a good time, lots of sports, lots of talking about sports. It’s a great meeting place for those types of things, and I think that’s what the brewery has formed into just a local community hub where we can talk about our day, good and bad sometimes.”

Residents and visitors are encouraged to bring in their growlers, a non-perishable food item, or make a $5 donation for the food bank, and be entered into a draw for a number of special prizes from the beer company and local businesses.

“We are so thankful for our team, and thankful to our community,” added Raito. “We are just really proud to be called the Rossland Beer Company and to be in Rossland; it’s been an amazing 10 years, where dreams can come true.”

The Rossland Beer Company is open 1-8 p.m., Sunday to Wednesday, and 1-9 p.m., Thursday to Saturday.

Learn more at rosslandbeer.com.

