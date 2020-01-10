13 reported accidents in Greater Trail over the holidays

Trail RCMP remind residents to slow down and drive with care in winter conditions

Given the sheer volume of driving-related calls the Trail RCMP responded to over the holidays, police are reminding anyone getting behind the wheel to slow down and drive with more care in winter conditions.

According to the latest news brief issued from the detachment on Jan. 6, between Christmas and the first few days of 2020, officers attended 13 accident scenes in the Greater Trail region.

“Please slow down, drive to conditions, ensure you have good winter tires, and if possible, avoid driving in winter storms,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich advises. “Please tell someone when you are planning on travelling if you must, which route you will be taking, and when you expect to arrive.”

Motor vehicle accidents reported by Greater Trail RCMP:

• Dec. 22, a motorist struck a deer with her vehicle into a on Highway 22 near Oasis. The vehicle sustained minor body damage from the incident.

• Dec. 24, a motorist hit a parked vehicle in downtown Trail which resulted in minor damage to both vehicles.

• Dec. 25, a motorist lost control of her vehicle due to icy winter road conditions on Highway 3B near Rossland and ended up in the ditch.

• Dec. 27, a motorist lost control of her vehicle due to icy winter road conditions on the Victoria Street Bridge in Trail and collided with the guard rail. There was minor damage to the vehicle and the driver was transported to the Trail hospital for medical assessment.

• Dec. 27, a motorist lost control of her vehicle on Highway 3 due to snowy winter road conditions while travelling from Castlegar to Grand Forks and ended up in the ditch. The vehicle received minor damage.

• Dec. 28, a motorist fell asleep while driving and crossed the centre meridian on Highway 3B near Fruitvale then collided with an oncoming vehicle. Fortunately, there were no injuries, however, both vehicles were towed from the scene. The offending driver was issued a $109 ticket for crossing a double solid line.

• Dec. 30, a motorist struck a deer on Highway 22 near Oasis. His vehicle sustained minor body damage.

• Dec. 31, a commercial tractor-trailer became stuck due to snowy road conditions and partially blocked Highway 3B near Rossland. The driver was able to free the tractor-trailer unit.

• Dec. 31, a commercial tractor-trailer lost control due to snowy winter road conditions and ended up in the ditch on Highway 3B near Rossland. The tractor-trailer unit was towed out of the ditch.

• Jan. 1, a motorist lost control of his vehicle due to icy winter road conditions on Red Mountain Road and ended up in the ditch.

• Jan. 2, a motorist hit a parked vehicle on Topping Street, which resulted in minor damage to both vehicles. The offending driver was issued a $196 fine for failing to stop and a $167 ticket for Speeding Relative to Conditions.

• Jan. 3, a motorist lost control of her vehicle on Highway 3B due to snowy winter road conditions near Rossland and ended up in the ditch. The vehicle sustained minor damage.

Impaired driving:

• Dec. 23, Trail and Greater District RCMP conducted an investigation into the alleged impaired driving of a 52-year-old female of Rossland on Columbia Avenue in Rossland at 11:30 p.m. Police say she failed a roadside breath test, was issued a 90-day Immediate Roadside Prohibition, and her vehicle is impounded for 30 days.



