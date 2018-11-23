15 cats found, trapped in rubber containers, in a central Alberta ditch

The head of an animal welfare group says the cats could have been alongside the road for days

The Alberta SPCA is investigating after 15 cats were found abandoned inside rubber containers, starving and covered in feces and urine.

A passerby in the community of Alix in central Alberta on Thursday noticed what they what they thought was garbage in the ditch, said Deanna Thompson, executive director for the Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society.

They discovered nine kittens and six adult cats trapped in the containers, which had holes in them with the lids taped shut, and took them to a nearby animal shelter.

“It’s very heartbreaking,” said Thompson. “We hear of people abandoning cats on acreages, but to leave them in a ditch in a container they couldn’t get out of just – beyond belief.”

Thompson said a caller informed her organization that the containers were noticed alongside the road as early as Monday.

“These cats could have been there upward of four days. We are very lucky the weather was as mild as it was. Had we had very cold temperatures, they probably would have perished.”

RELATED: Woman gets jail time for 2015 Alberta animal cruelty case

The cats recovering at the society in Calgary, being treated for respiratory infections, crusty eyes, sneezing and malnourishment.

Instead of abandoning cats, Thompson said, people should contact an animal shelter, which will take them in emergencies even if they are full.


lisa.joy@stettlerindependent.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Previous story
Cutting down 25 trees costs B.C. man more than $80,000
Next story
3 more Indigenous youth sue B.C. social worker for exploitation

Just Posted

Trail crime fighter ready to get back on patrol

Zimmerman was the first to sign-up for the program back in 1998

Referendum a chance to try something different

Letter to the Editor from Eileen Truant of Trail

Rare falcon caught in Trail spends winter in raptor rehab

A rare prairie falcon caught in Trail will spend the winter at the SORCO Raptor Rehab Centre

Bells jingle at Christmas Kettle in Trail

The Trail Salvation Army Church kicked off its annual kettle campaign this week

Monday march to honour Trail firefighter

Tim Boutin was a 26-year firefighter and retired Captain with Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue

Disney releases first look at ‘The Lion King’

Disney has released the first teaser trailer for its much anticipated live-action retelling of The Lion King.

Take-home sex doll company opens in B.C.

Kamloops woman creates company that rents out sex dolls

VIDEO: Famed B.C. woodcarver’s house ruined by fire

Rolf Heer, who is suffering from terminal cancer, loses House of 1,000 faces

Fashion Fridays: Holiday outfit ideas

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Deadline extended to submit electoral reform ballots to Dec. 7

Elections BC has pushed back the date to get your referendum packages in

15 cats found, trapped in rubber containers, in a central Alberta ditch

The head of an animal welfare group says the cats could have been alongside the road for days

3 more Indigenous youth sue B.C. social worker for exploitation

Robert Riley Saunders is accused of taking money from youths in his care

Cutting down 25 trees costs B.C. man more than $80,000

Former city council candidate illegally dropped alder and maple in pricey Nanaimo neighbourhood

Opposition targets licence restriction on B.C. ride hailing

Green MLA Adam Olsen says ordinary licence should be enough

Most Read