151 crashes in Rossland in 2019: ICBC data

Columbia Avenue, Red Mountain Road were roads with most crashes during the year

Single-vehicle crashes were the most common type of car crash in Rossland in 2019. File photo

There were 151 vehicle crashes around Rossland in 2019, according to public data recently released by ICBC.

Rossland roads with the most car crashes in 2019 included Columbia Avenue with 30 crashes, Red Mountain Road with 21 crashes and Highway 22 with 18 crashes.

Of all the total crashes, 65 were single-vehicle crashes, 31 were from crashes caused from side-impact, 23 were undetermined crashes and 17 were rear-ended crashes.

There were 17 causalities — which include personal injures and deaths — in Rossland in 2019.

Across the West Kootenays, there were 480 accidents in Trail and 624 accidents in Castlegar in 2019.

You can view all of the crash data on ICBC’s website.

