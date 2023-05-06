16 Fruitvale properties and 1 in Area A on evacuation alert

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary issued an evacuation alert for 17 Beaver Valley properties Saturday afternoon.

“Due to the potential danger that may arise from flooding, we have issued an Evacuation Alert for 16 properties in Evacuation Zone 59 Fruitvale Beaver Street/Laurier Avenue/Main Street and 1 property in Zone 53 Area A Kenny Road,” the alert reads.

“At this time residents are not required to evacuate, however, people resident or present within the areas identified above are requested to prepare to leave the area with very short notice. This alert may be followed by an immediate order to evacuate should conditions worsen.”

