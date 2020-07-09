Naloxone is an “opioid antagonist” used to counter the effects of opioid overdose. Specifically, naloxone is used in opioid overdoses to counteract life-threatening depression of the central nervous and respiratory systems, allowing an overdose victim to breathe normally. (Black Press Media files)

16 overdose deaths in Trail since 2010

Trail local health area has one fatal overdose on record in 2020, to date

Fifty people have died of drug overdoses in the cities of Trail, Castlegar and Nelson since 2010.

Preliminary data on suspected illicit drug toxicity deaths provided to Black Press by the BC Coroners Service show 16 people in the Trail local health area have died in the past 10 years, and another 15 have died in the Castlegar area.

In the Nelson local health area, which includes Ymir and Salmo, 19 people died of overdoses between 2010 and May 31, 2020.

The provincial government has previously declined to make such statistics public, citing privacy concerns in regions with smaller populations.

Following a report released June 11 wherein the Coroners Service summarized illicit drug deaths in B.C. over the previous decade, Black Press requested local numbers.

What they show is a rise in deaths corresponding with the start of the provincial opioid crisis, which began to spike in 2016.

There were 5,565 overdose deaths across B.C. between Jan. 1, 2016 and May 31, 2020.

In the local health area for Trail, which includes Rossland through to the Beaver Valley, 2017 was the most deadly year in the past decade with five overdose fatalities on record.

Last year saw three deaths due to illicit drugs, two are on record for 2018, two in 2016, and one in 2011, 2012, 2014.

To date this year, one person in the Trail area has died of a drug-related overdose.

In early 2018, the City of Trail formed an advocacy group called the Community Safety Task Force and one of its mandates is to delve into the complex issues of mental health and addictions.

Prior to COVID-19, workers of frontline agencies would gather every few months to collaborate and educate one another about resources that are out there, and where cracks exist.

Sadly, the pandemic has put up barriers to certain measures presently in place to help those struggling with addiction.

Across the province, this has resulted in a spike of overdoses since coronavirus landed in B.C. earlier this year.

In fact, B.C. paramedics responded to 131 overdoses on June 26, the most ever recorded in a single day and double the daily average.

Fatal overdoses were also up 93 per cent among Indigenous peoples during the first five months of 2020.

While there is not a breakdown of drugs contributing to these deaths, there is one particular opioid often the root cause.

“I can tell you that B.C. is facing a highly toxic drug supply with the majority of the deaths we investigate having fentanyl detected in the post-mortem testing,” Andy Watson, spokesperson with the BC Coroners Service, told Black Press.

“In April and May, post-mortem toxicology results suggest that there has been a greater number of cases with extreme fentanyl concentrations in May compared with previous months,” he explained.

“From April to May 2020, approximately 19 per cent of cases had extreme fentanyl concentrations as compared to 9 per cent from January 2019 to March 2020.

“Really, we started to see fentanyl in the system first in a significant way toward the middle part of 2014 – with the biggest surge at the end of 2015 – into where we are today,” he said.

“Initially that was mainly on the coast, and then moved into the Interior and northern parts of our province.”

In the month of May, 170 people died from fatal overdoses in B.C. – or 11 people every two days – marking the highest number of deaths in a single month since the crisis was declared in 2016.

This followed 118 illicit drug deaths in April, preceded by 113 overdose fatalities in March.

The spike in drug-related deaths parallels social distancing restrictions due to COVID-19, which has pushed drug users indoors. The latest stats show 85 per cent of deaths have occurred indoors.

“More British Columbians died of overdose in one month than died in the whole first wave of COVID-19,” Guy Felicella, a peer clinical supervisor with the BC Centre for Substance Use, said June 11.

“All British Columbians should collectively share our grief and urge action to improve access to safer supply so people can get the help they need.”

In the past year, Greater Trail RCMP Sgt. Mike Wicentowich has often reported on police seizing a “small amount of narcotics” incidental to traffic stops, for example.

Those seizures often involve fentanyl, and illustrate just how critical it is for police to get the opioid off the streets, no matter the quantity.

That’s because, to put fentanyl usage into context, the drug sells between $40 and $60 per individual dose on the street. Moreover, an individual dose is only 0.5 grams or one-tenth (0.1) of a teaspoon.

Due to its high potency in small concentrations, this very tiny amount can be fatal.

Frontline agencies are now encouraging users to download a new app designed to prevent overdoses in isolation.

The Lifeguard app, free to B.C. residents since May, can be downloaded to both Apple and Android phones.

It’s activated by users before they use, which prompts a 50-second timer. Once that timer goes off, the app sounds an alarm that the user has to press a button to stop.

If they don’t respond, the alarm grows louder until after 75 seconds, which is when it contacts 911 about a potential overdose with the user’s location.

– With files from Tyler Harper and Ashley Wadhwani

Coronavirusopioid deaths

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Total West Kootenay rainfall 23% below average in June

Just Posted

16 overdose deaths in Trail since 2010

Trail local health area has one fatal overdose on record in 2020, to date

Total West Kootenay rainfall 23% below average in June

Monthly summary provided by the Southeast Fire Centre weather office

Petition calls on referendum for new city hall development in Rossland

The petition sent to the B.C. government has gathered more than 350 signatures

Trail RCMP officer accused of criminal harassment, forcible entry

BCPS: The charges against Murchie date between 2017 and 2020

Trail RCMP safely apprehend man experiencing mental health crisis

A number of frontline agencies were involved in bringing this incident to a peaceful resolve

The pandemic is widening Canada’s workplace gender gap

Gender pay gap is incentivizing fathers to work while mothers watch children, a new B.C. study has found

Ex-Okanagan Mountie forfeits 20 days’ pay after sexual misconduct review

A former Vernon RCMP constable made sexual comments, grabbed genitals of male officer in two incidents 10 years ago

Man found dead on Okanagan trail identified as Hollywood actor

GoFundMe campaign launched for man found dead at summit of Spion Kop

3 people dead in Prince George motel fire

Fire personnel believe the blaze was suspicious although investigation in early stages

B.C. sets terms to review police, mental health, race relations

MLAs to recommend Police Act changes by May 2021

B.C. records 3 new COVID-19 deaths as total test positive cases top 3,000

Province identified 18 new coronavirus cases

Feds announce $8.3M to deal with ‘ghost’ fishing gear in B.C. waters

Ghost gear accounts for up to 70 per cent of all macro-plastics in the ocean by weight

Almost 99% less land in B.C. burned this year compared to 2018

2018 was the worst year on record for wildfires

B.C. orders Coastal GasLink to stop pipeline construction near protected wetlands

The 670-kilometre pipeline is planned to transport natural gas from northeast B.C. to Kitimat

Most Read