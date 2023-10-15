$2.5 million awarded for HVAC work at Trail arena

The City of Trail has announced a significant grant in the amount of $2.5 million for an HVAC integration project at the Trail Memorial Centre.

The grant comes from the CleanBC Communities Fund, as part of the federal government’s Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

The project will replace and upgrade the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems within the Trail Memorial Centre by integrating the HVAC with the building’s boiler and refrigeration systems, resulting in major reductions of the complex’s electrical and natural gas consumption, as well as greenhouse gas emissions.

“We are thrilled to receive this substantial grant from the CleanBC Communities Fund,” said Trail Mayor Colleen Jones.

The HVAC system is nearing the end of its useful life within the next three years, she added.

“This funding will allow us to implement modern HVAC integration solutions, resulting in significant energy savings and a greener future for this important community amenity.”

The grant funding will be used in combination with the taxpayer’s contribution of $941,000 to implement several key components of the HVAC integration project outlined in a recent energy report, funded in part by FortisBC in the amount of $19,800.

If all measures described in the study are implemented, the natural gas savings are estimated to be 6,064 Gj, electrical savings to be 284,605 kWh, and cost savings to be $19,504 per year.

The natural gas savings will result in an annual greenhouse gas emissions reduction of 301 tonnes of carbon dioxide, which is equivalent to removing 65 gasoline vehicles from the road.

FortisBC has offered the city $47,340 as an incentive to proceed with implementation, and CleanBC will provide funding up to $134,299.

This investment is aimed to make the Trail Memorial Centre one of the most energy-efficient arenas in North America, and demonstrate the critical role that partnerships between all three levels of government and utility companies play in reducing our environmental impacts.

“Trail is a great example of how our communities can bring people together and make B.C. a stronger province. Improvements to spaces, such as the Trail Memorial Centre, help protect our environment and community,” said Anne Kang, minister of municipal affairs.

“My ministry is ensuring that community spaces are sustainable and enjoyable for years to come.”

Minister George Heyman said,”More energy efficient public infrastructure ensures that local community members have access to a safe place to get out of the heat or to be inside during the cold while also reducing our electrical and natural gas consumption. We are proud to support the Trail Memorial Centre through the CleanBC Communities Fund; improving and upgrading public buildings reduces overall emissions and helps protect against the impacts of changing climate. This funding ensures that community members and the local Junior A hockey team can play and visit with friends with cleaner air, and better heating and air conditioning.”

About the Trail Memorial Centre

The Trail Memorial Centre, home to the Trail Smoke Eaters Junior A hockey team, is the cornerstone of Trail. Equipped with a regulation-sized ice surface, a second ice surface, 8 dressing rooms, a large gymnasium, racquetball and squash courts, several meeting rooms, a large-scale commercial kitchen facility, and the Hockey Hall of Memories, the Trail Memorial Centre has been home to numerous hockey players and athletes that have gone on to national and international fame. The facility has hosted many major exhibition hockey games featuring both the Canadian Men’s and Women’s National Teams.

About the CleanBC Communities Fund

The CleanBC Communities Fund (CCF) is a crucial initiative aimed at supporting sustainable projects that align with the province’s CleanBC climate and energy goals. The fund provides financial assistance to local governments, Indigenous communities, and other eligible organizations for projects that promote energy efficiency, clean transportation, and renewable energy solutions. The Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP), an integral part of the federal government’s commitment to creating sustainable and resilient communities, provides funding to support infrastructure projects across the country. By investing in innovative projects like the HVAC integration initiative, the government aims to stimulate economic growth, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and improve the quality of life for Canadians.

