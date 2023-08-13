The incident occured late Saturday night, near Mabel Lake Resort and the community of Hupel. (Google Maps)

The incident occured late Saturday night, near Mabel Lake Resort and the community of Hupel. (Google Maps)

2 in hospital after helicopter crash near Mabel Lake

A small dog is also missing after the crash

A helicopter crash on the Shuswap River near Mabel Lake late Saturday (Aug. 12) night has sent two people to the hospital.

According to B.C. Emergency Health Services, an incident took place around 8 p.m., where a small helicopter crashed into the river. Two people have been sent to the hospital.

Additionally, according to Brianna Megan Winrow, a small chihuahua is missing, after being involved in the crash.

The chihuahua, named Chalupa, was last seen wearing a red therapy vest. Phone or text: 250-878-6497 or 250-864-4491 if seen.

The condition of the two people, and chihuahua, is unknown.

The Morning Star will update with more information.

READ MORE: Vernon gallery seeks Indigenous artworks for gift shop

READ MORE: Extreme temperatures hitting B.C.’s Interior

@B0B0Assman
bowen.assman@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Helicopter crash

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Wildfire burning near Trail

Just Posted

Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire and Rescue was on scene as a fire burned close to local businesses on the Warfield hill on Hwy. 3B near Trail. Photos: Jim Bailey
Wildfire burning near Trail

(File photo)
Extreme temperatures hitting B.C.’s Interior

Vladvictoria/Pixabay.com
Trail RCMP seek public help to locate wanted man

Mikki is one of the many dogs in Canada providing companionship to people. Do you know how many dogs live in Canada? (Kim Lawton photo)
QUIZ: Are you enjoying the dog days of summer?