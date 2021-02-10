2 men in hospital after evening shooting at Crawford Bay home

Investigators believe that this incident was targeted and isolated in nature.

Creston RCMP are investigating after a dispute in Crawford Bay sent two men to hospital with gunshot wounds.

Investigators believe a group of people visited a home on Monday evening (Feb. 8) to confront an occupant inside when the situation “quickly escalated” and shots were fired into and out of the home, according to southern district spokesperson Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

When police arrived, a man in his late 30s was found to be suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. A man inside the home also sustained a non-life-threatening injury.

Officers arrested an unknown number of people.

The individuals involved were known to one another and police believe this incident was targeted and isolated in nature, added O’Donaghey.

