A tree fell on a home in Horseshoe Bay, killed two people inside in the early hours of Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. (Shane MacKichan)

A tree fell on a home in Horseshoe Bay, killed two people inside in the early hours of Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. (Shane MacKichan)

2 people dead after tree falls on houses in Horseshoe Bay neighbourhood

Woman in her 50s and man in his 60s both killed by tree

Two people have died after a large tree fell on houses in a Horseshoe Bay neighbourhood in the early hours of Sunday (Jan. 2) night.

Police were called to small community of 1,000 people, largely known for its ferry terminal, on the North Shore at 1:30 a.m. for reports of a large tree falling on houses in the 6200-block of Wellington Avenue.

West Vancouver Police found that the uprooted tree damaged hydro wires and ruptured gas lines. A man in his 60s and a woman in her 50s were found dead inside a home in the neighbourhood.

“This appears to be a tragic accident,” said Const. Kevin Goodmurphy. “We are supporting the British Columbia Coroners Service as they conduct their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the loss of life. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased.”

Roads remain closed in the area as crews work to remove the tree and other debris.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Police

Previous story
B.C. reduces isolation time to 5 days for mild COVID-19 symptoms
Next story
Multiple ferry routes between Vancouver Island, mainland cancelled Jan. 2 due to high winds

Just Posted

Trail's Corey Cunningham beats the Cranbrook goalie but cannot find the back of the net. Photos: Jim Bailey
Cranbrook Bucks battle back for win over Trail Smoke Eaters

“Today it is seldom remembered but the valor of our Canadian veterans shines brightly with the people of South Korea who have not forgotten the 516 Canadian service men who died defending their country,” writes Guy Black. Photo: Unsplash
Letter: In 2022 our veterans will not be forgotten

Photo: Trail.ca
City of Trail clarifies vaccine requirements for pool users

The Beaver Valley Nitehawks unveiled their new jersey on the way to splitting a home-and-home with the Nelson Leafs this week. Photos: Jim Bailey
Beaver Valley Nitehawks rebound for road win over Nelson Leafs