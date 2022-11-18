2 Quebec men in court today for allegedly killing animals at safari park

Cars make their way among the elk at Omega animal park in Montebello, Que., on Wednesday, July 13, 2016. Two Quebec men will appear in a Gatineau, Que., court today after they were charged for allegedly breaking into the park and killing three wild boars and an elk. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Two Quebec men will appear in a Gatineau, Que., courtroom today after they were charged for allegedly breaking into a safari animal park and killing three wild boar and one elk.

Provincial police say Mathieu Godard, 47, and Jeremiah Mathias-Polson, 21, were arrested Nov. 10 inside Omega animal park, located about 130 kilometres northwest of Montreal, and allegedly caught with four animal carcasses in their vehicle.

The two have been charged with wilfully killing animals kept for a lawful purpose, breaking and entering, illegally transporting firearms, and unlawfully firing a firearm during a break and enter.

Godard was released with conditions on Monday and is prohibited from going to the animal park in Montebello, Que., communicating with Mathias-Polson, carrying a firearm, and consuming drugs or alcohol.

Mathias-Polson was on probation at the time of his arrest and remains in custody.

Omega park spokesperson Billie-Prisca Giroux said in a recent news release that the park’s customers are safe and the incident was an “isolated event.”

“We have put all the necessary efforts in place to ensure that this situation does not happen again, for everyone’s safety and for the safety of our precious animals,” Giroux said.

According to his social media account, Godard is a professional hunting guide. He declined a request for comment.

Provincial police spokesperson Marc Tessier said in a recent interview that a security guard at the park called 911 at around 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 10 after noticing a break-in.

“A few minutes later, the guard heard noises similar to gunshots,” Tessier said. “The police quickly arrived and located and intercepted a vehicle. Both men were arrested. Police found four animal carcasses inside the vehicle.”

RELATED: Reward offered for information on Vancouver Island cougar kitten poaching case

animal welfareCrime