2022 a banner year for Rossland tourism

Tourism Rossland presented funds raised from its silent auction to the Rossland Arena Society and celebrated its first Tourism Champion award. From left: Ona Stanton (RAS), Andras Lukacs (Tourism Rossland), Tourism Champion Dan D’Amour, Jane Paterson and Mari Conradie, RAS president. (Contributed)

Tourism Rossland is proud to announce that Rossland has once again broken records and is reporting a significant increase in visitors.

Despite the challenges of the pandemic, 2022 was the best year for the Rossland tourism industry based on accommodation revenue.

Total accommodation revenue was $9.5 million, a 40 per cent increase over the best year prior to the pandemic in 2019.

The growth in the Rossland tourism is attributed to increased demand, the opening of the international border and increased business travel during the fall.

In order to support the recovery of the sector, Tourism Rossland significantly increased its marketing investments.

To celebrate another remarkable year, Tourism Rossland hosted its annual Jingle and Mingle event in December, with the goal of recognizing the achievements of the local tourism industry and giving back to the community.

At the 2022 event, Tourism Rossland raised $2,750 for the Rossland Arena Society (RAS) through a silent auction featuring items donated by local stakeholders and businesses.

“We are thrilled to have raised $2,750 for the Rossland Arena Society at our Jingle and Mingle event,” said Tourism Rossland executive director, Andras Lukacs.

“We are grateful for the support of our local stakeholders and businesses in donating items for the silent auction. This is a testament to the strength of our community and its commitment to supporting local organizations.”

The RAS is dedicated to delivering community benefits by improving the viability of the Rossland Arena through advocacy, programming, increased usage, fundraising and facility management as required.

“The Rossland Arena Society is super grateful to Tourism Rossland and the business community for supporting us via the 2022 Jingle and Mingle Silent Auction,” said Mari Conradie, RAS president.

“This generous donation will strengthen the arena society’s ongoing efforts to ensure the Rossland Arena is a thriving and sustainable venue that serves the needs of the community and continues to attract substantial event-related tourism.”

Tourism Rossland also awarded its first Tourism Champion award at Jingle and Mingle, to recognize the accomplishments of local stakeholders who make significant contributions to the tourism economy.

The recipient of this years award was, Dan D’Amour, for his annual music festival, Blizzard Fest.

This festival is held during Rossland Winter Carnival. His hard work and dedication to creating a world-class music festival have helped to elevate Rossland’s reputation as a destination for winter tourism.

The Tourism Champion award is a way for Tourism Rossland to show its appreciation for the dedication and innovation of individuals like D’Amour who work tirelessly to promote Rossland and the surrounding area.

