204 new COVID-19 cases in Nelson area

COVID-19 cases for the week of Jan. 16 to 22. Illustration: B.C. Centre for Disease Control

The Nelson area led the West Kootenay yet again with 204 new cases of COVID-19 during the week of Jan. 16 to 22.

Nelson’s local health area, which includes Salmo and parts of the Slocan Valley, has now had 620 new cases between Jan. 2 and 22, according to weekly data provided by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control. Nelson had a total of 921 cases in all of 2021.

It’s also likely the latest weekly data is lower than the actual number of cases.

Only people with COVID-19 symptoms who are also at-risk of severe disease, or those who work in high-risk settings such as health care, are recommended to receive PCR tests. Provincial health agencies have also ceased contact tracing.

Trail recorded 103 cases between Jan. 16 to 22, followed by a new record high in Castlegar with 70, Creston with 59, 15 in Grand Forks, nine in the Arrow Lakes area that includes Nakusp, and two in the Kootenay Lake area.

READ MORE:

• B.C. substitute teachers who catch COVID not eligible for sick day pay

• Hospital in Trail impacted by staff shortages, surgeries delayed

• Five arrested for ignoring COVID-19 rules at Creston hockey game

Coronavirus