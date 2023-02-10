(Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

23 arrested after investigation into ‘largescale’ northern B.C. drug operation

RCMP call arrests a ‘significant disruption of an entrenched organized crime group’

Police say 23 people have been arrested and released pending the approval of charges after an eight-month investigation into drug trafficking in northeastern British Columbia.

A statement from the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit says it worked with police in Fort St. John, Dawson Creek and Fort Nelson to investigate what they believed to be a “large scale” drug trafficking operation.

The anti-gang agency says police used 13 warrants between October 2022 and last month to search in several communities, seizing various illicit drugs, including 10 kilograms of cocaine, three kilograms of methamphetamine and 17 kilograms of marijuana.

Police say they also seized 34 firearms, ranging from handguns to long guns, along with ammunition and two sets of body armour.

The searches in several Peace Region communities also uncovered 3,000 cartons of contraband cigarettes, at least five vehicles and $165,000 in cash.

RCMP Cpl. Madonna Saunderson says in the statement the arrests have resulted in a “significant disruption of an entrenched organized crime group.”

CrimeDrugs

Previous story
Outspoken B.C. doctor suspended from ER, after allegations of ‘serious patient complaint’
Next story
Turkish Consulate says deadline for Canadian rescue teams in quake zone has passed

Just Posted

Trail’s Jaxon Kuchar will compete at the World Cross-Country Championships in Bathurst, Australia on Feb. 19. Photo: Mundo Sport Images
West Kootenay teenager to compete at Worlds for Team Canada

Mark Allen, owner of Performance Fitness, (pictured) and Pride Gym’s Glen Kalesniko were given the green light to reopen their respective gyms to the public on Feb. 8. Photo: Jim Bailey
Trail gyms given green light; grateful to community

The newly built Nelson fire hall in 1913, with firefighting equipment powered by horses. Photo: Nelson Fire and Rescue
Nelson council begins search for new fire hall location

About 40 residents turned out to Rossland City Council on Monday, Feb. 6 to voice concern of recent legal decision over development permits. Photo: Jim Bailey
Rossland taxpayers ask mayor and councilor to resign