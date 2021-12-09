COVID-19 cases for the week of Nov. 28 to Dec. 4, 2021. Illustration: BC Centre for Disease Control

COVID-19 cases for the week of Nov. 28 to Dec. 4, 2021. Illustration: BC Centre for Disease Control

28 new COVID-19 cases in West Kootenay

The cases were reported between Nov. 28 to Dec. 4

Castlegar and Creston each had eight new cases of COVID-19 during the week of Nov. 28 to Dec. 4, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control.

Arrow Lakes, which includes Nakusp, added seven, followed by three in the Nelson area and one each in Grand Forks and Trail.

COVID-19 cases have dropped across B.C. as vaccines continue to roll out. Interior Health, which includes the Kootenays and Okanagan, has 580 active cases.

In the West Kootenay as of Dec. 7, 87 per cent of people ages 12 and older in Trail have had two vaccine doses.

Castlegar follows at 81 per cent ahead of Grand Forks (77), Nelson (76), Arrow Lakes (75), Kootenay Lake (71), and Creston (71).

Coronavirus

