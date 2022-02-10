Photo: Submitted

3 accidents has Kootenay Boundary first responders reminding locals that it’s still winter

Regional fire rescue responded to 3 motor vehicle incidents Monday morning

Three early morning mishaps on the highway stretching from Beaver Valley to Genelle this week has first responders advising commuters to slow down and drive for road conditions.

The work week at Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue started not long after the crack of dawn on Monday when a single vehicle rolled over on the Montrose hill.

All occupants were out of the vehicle by the time emergency crews arrived. Fortunately no serious injuries resulted.

Then, later in the morning, first responders with regional fire rescue were called to Genelle near Lower China Creek Road, when a single vehicle slid over the bank.

Fire Chief Dan Derby said all occupants were out of the first vehicle by the time a crew arrived, and that a good Samaritan had stopped to assist.

“When we arrived on scene there was a second incident at the same location,” Derby told the Trail Times. The first vehicle was hit by another vehicle due to the extremely slippery roads, he added.

“Our crews had to extricate the occupant of the second vehicle. Two patients were transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.”


