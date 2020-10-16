3 more COVID-19 cases in Interior Health, cluster outbreak in Merritt

The Tim Hortons in Merritt is being investigated for a cluster of cases of COVID-19

Three more COVID-19 cases are being reported in the Interior Health (IH) region since Thursday.

This brings the total number of cases in the health region, since the start of the pandemic, to 590.

There are currently 28 cases active and in isolation. Two people are in hospital. No one is in ICU

Three cases are linked to an outbreak declared at the Fed-Ex office near the Kelowna International Airport on Oct 14. No exposure to the general public.

Interior Health is investigating a cluster of cases of COVID-19 associated with the main Tim Hortons (3340 River Ranch Road) in Merritt. The owner has voluntarily closed the restaurant.

According to IH, the business has appropriate precautions in place to prevent COVID-19 transmission to the public and an investigation determined that the general public was not exposed to COVID-19.

All confirmed cases are isolating and a contact investigation is underway. There is no risk to the general public.

In the province, B.C. recorded another 155 new cases of COVID-19, as well as one new death, health officials confirmed Friday (Oct. 18).

In a joint statement, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and deputy Minister of Health Stephen Brown said that nine of Friday’s new cases were epi-linked, which means:

There are 1,513 active confirmed cases in the province. Seventy-two people are in hospital, 26 of whom are in intensive care.

READ MORE: 155 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death recorded in B.C.

Coronavirus

