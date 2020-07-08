Firefighters work to battle a blaze that killed three people at the EconoLodge in downtown Prince George Wednesday afternoon. (Contributed photo/Black Press Media)

3 people dead in Prince George motel fire

Fire personnel believe the blaze was suspicious although investigation in early stages

Three people have died in a potentially suspicious motel fire in Prince George.

Fire crews responded to the fire, in the 900 block of Victoria Street, just before 9 a.m. on Wednesday (July 8) where they found a portion of the Econo Lodge on fire.

Shortly after 12:30 p.m. fire crews located three people dead inside the building, according to a statement released by Mounties later in the afternoon.

RCMP have been advised by fire personnel that the blaze “appeared to be suspicious” but noted that the investigation is in its early stages and the cause has not yet been determined.

Investigators with the serious crime unit will be leading the probe.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Prince George RCMP ayt 250-561-3300, can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Firefighters work to battle a blaze that killed three people at the EconoLodge in downtown Prince George Wednesday afternoon. (Contributed photo/Black Press Media)

Comments are closed

Previous story
Petition calls on referendum for new city hall development in Rossland

Just Posted

Petition calls on referendum for new city hall development in Rossland

The petition sent to the B.C. government has gathered more than 350 signatures

Trail RCMP officer accused of criminal harassment, forcible entry

BCPS: The charges against Murchie date between 2017 and 2020

Trail RCMP safely apprehend man experiencing mental health crisis

A number of frontline agencies were involved in bringing this incident to a peaceful resolve

Trail RCMP, coroner, investigating fisherman’s sudden death

The Maple Ridge man, in his 50s, died while fishing on a bridge near Trail

Speak up for B.C.’s Old Growth

Letter to the Editor from Wildsight

The pandemic is widening Canada’s workplace gender gap

Gender pay gap is incentivizing fathers to work while mothers watch children, a new B.C. study has found

Ex-Okanagan Mountie forfeits 20 days’ pay after sexual misconduct review

A former Vernon RCMP constable made sexual comments, grabbed genitals of male officer in two incidents 10 years ago

Man found dead on Okanagan trail identified as Hollywood actor

GoFundMe campaign launched for man found dead at summit of Spion Kop

3 people dead in Prince George motel fire

Fire personnel believe the blaze was suspicious although investigation in early stages

B.C. sets terms to review police, mental health, race relations

MLAs to recommend Police Act changes by May 2021

B.C. records 3 new COVID-19 deaths as total test positive cases top 3,000

Province identified 18 new coronavirus cases

Feds announce $8.3M to deal with ‘ghost’ fishing gear in B.C. waters

Ghost gear accounts for up to 70 per cent of all macro-plastics in the ocean by weight

Almost 99% less land in B.C. burned this year compared to 2018

2018 was the worst year on record for wildfires

B.C. orders Coastal GasLink to stop pipeline construction near protected wetlands

The 670-kilometre pipeline is planned to transport natural gas from northeast B.C. to Kitimat

Most Read