A BC Emergency Health Services ambulance. (File photo)

3 people, including a child, killed in ‘devastating’ East Vancouver fire

Vancouver Fire Rescue says preliminary investigations have not revealed anything suspicious

Three people were killed in an East Vancouver fire that sent two more to hospital early on Sunday (Jan. 30) morning.

According to Vancouver Fire Rescue, the deadly blaze appeared to begin in the basement suite of a detached home in the 800-block of East 41st Avenue.

When firefighters arrived, the basement was already engulfed.

Two adults found outside the home were taken to hospital by paramedics. Three others, including a child, were still inside the burning home.

Fire crews were able to remove them from the home but all three were pronounced dead at the scene.

“The fire was incredibly extensive and devastating. and at this time, we don’t know if the smoke alarms were working or not,” said deputy chief of operations Trevor Connelly. “The fire is currently under investigation and preliminary findings do not appear to indicate anything suspicious.”

On social media, Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart sent his condolences to the families of those who died in the blaze.

“Absolutely heartbreaking that 3 family members died in this tragic fire,” Stewart stated.

