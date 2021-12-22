$30 million top-up coming to Canada’s emergency food fund

Fund will provide more money to the charities to help Canadians access needed food

The federal government is spending another $30 million to help people at risk of going hungry, bringing total funding to $330 million.

The top-up of the Emergency Food Security Fund will provide more money to the charitable sector to help Canadians access needed food services.

Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau says the move is a response to increased demand for food banks and programs by Canadians across the country during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The federal money will be distributed among several food banks and programs, including Food Banks Canada, Second Harvest, Breakfast Club of Canada and The Salvation Army.

Tommy Kulczyk, general manager of the Breakfast Club, says it has seen a “dramatic increase” in demand for breakfast programs in the last year, with over 600 schools on a waiting list to benefit from its help.

Lorri Nikkel, CEO of Second Harvest, says its latest research shows over six million Canadians have visited one of more than 60,000 charities, schools, non-profits and food hubs to get food since the outset of the pandemic.

