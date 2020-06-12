Enrollment levels are expected to remain the same during the month of June. Fred Nock photo

38% of students returned to class in School District 20

Board chairperson said reopening of playgrounds has helped to reduce student anxiety

Approximately 38 per cent of students went back to class last week in School District 20, after the COVID-19 pandemic forced schools to close in March.

School district board chairperson Catherine Zaitsoff said overall things went well for the students’ return.

“There was a little fear of the unknown. We didn’t know what it was going to look like, how many kids would return and how kids would handle being back in school,” said Zaitsoff.

“However, it has been really good. The kids all had big huge smiles on their faces and its been great for them to get back in that classroom routine.”

The reopening of Castlegar, Trail and Rossland playgrounds also helped to ease anxiety for students as they returned to classes, according to Zaitsoff.

“All the teachers had a plan in place in case younger kids weren’t physically distancing properly,” said Zaitsoff.

“Teachers also had reminders and visual cues for students to follow while at school.”

Enrollment levels are expected to remain the same in the district for the rest of June.

Across the West Kootenays, 53 per cent of students went back to school last week in School District 10.

There are 3700 students and 10 different school in SD 20, according to the district’s website.

READ MORE: 157,000 students returned for part-time lessons at B.C.’s schools: education ministry

