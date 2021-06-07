Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country’s crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country’s crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

4 dead after Muslim family allegedly targeted in Ontario car crash

One man has been arrested in connection to the crash

A Muslim advocacy group is “beyond horrified” after a family was allegedly targeted by a man in a car in London, Ont.

London police said that they responded to reports of a collision involving pedestrians at about 8:40 p.m. local time on Sunday night. One woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while another woman, a man and two children were taken to hospital. The man, woman and a teenager died of their injuries, while another child remains in serious but non-life threatening condition.

Police said a 20-year-old London man has been arrested.

The National Council of Canadian Muslims said in a statement that they were “beyond horrified” by the attack.

“This is a terrorist attack on Canadian soil and should be treated as such,” CEO Mustafa Farooq said.

More to come.

Ontario

Previous story
Interior B.C. care homes awarded national grant

Just Posted

Frantisek Strouhal’s artwork being showcased is titled “The Tree of Life.” Photo: Submitted
International virtual exhibit showcases two West Kootenay artists

The Healing Power of ART In Honor of Nature runs online until July 20

Heritage Retirement Residence in West Kelowna is one of the care homes in B.C. that has had a COVID-19 outbreak since the start of the pandemic. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News file)
Interior B.C. care homes awarded national grant

The funding will support the Interior’s 70 care homes, helping to strengthen future pandemic response

B.C. Forests Minister Katrine Conroy describes overhaul of forest policy to redistribute Crown timber cutting rights, B.C. legislature, June 1, 2021. Photo: B.C. government
B.C. Forest Minister says old growth deferrals and reconciliation intertwined

Katrine Conroy says outright moratorium unrealistic

Ryan Uytdewilligen
RYAN’S REGARDS: Everyone’s a hero with a phone at the ready

Every social interaction seems to come with cell phones documenting the situation

Mountain Ridge Road branches off of Pass Creek Road. Map: BC Wildfire
UPDATE: Wildfire north of Castlegar near homes extinguished

Mountain Ridge Road Fire is near homes

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits a memorial at the Eternal flame on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, which is in recognition of discovery of children’s remains at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau calls on Catholic Church to take responsibility for residential schools

Prime Minister said he expects the church to make school records available

Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw has reached a record-breaking $117 million in total prizes. (Photo courtesy of BCLC)
Record-breaking $117 million up for grabs in Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw

$70-million jackpot plus 47 Maxmillions prize draws

True North Paranormal co-hosts Karina Kozuska (left) and husband Jon pose for a cramped photo-op inside a cell beneath Greenwood city hall Friday, June 4. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Paranormal investigation underway at Canada’s smallest city

A TV crew from True North Paranormal began filming in Greenwood, B.C. on Friday, June 4

Leaders of the Huy-ay-aht, Pacheedaht and Ditidaht First Nations sign an declaration to take back power over the resources on their traditional territories. The agreement includes telling the provincial government to stop old-growth logging for two years. (Huu-ay-aht First Nation photo)
First Nations tell B.C. to pause old growth logging on southwest Vancouver Island

Statement comes as traditional territory continues to experience high-profile blockades and arrests

Instructor Brandt Trimble leads an outdoor spin class in Red Deer, Alberta, April 2021. Indoor spin classes and other high-intensity fitness are coming back in B.C. as soon as June 15. (Susan Zielinski/Red Deer Advocate)
Spin classes, sport spectators up next in B.C. COVID-19 restart

Office meetings, liquor sales until midnight expected June 15

BC Center of Disease Control mapping shows the culmative COVID-19 cases since January 2020, across the provinces health regions. (Image: BC CDC)
COVID-19 cases in Prince Rupert stable at zero after ‘whole community’ approach

Only 3 lab-confirmed cases of the coronavirus between Prince Rupert and Burns Lake.

Ashnola River, 10 km past Keremeos is a fast moving river popular with extreme kayakers. (Submitted)
Woman’s body recovered from fast moving river near Keremeos

Amy Sabean’s family has since been notified and the BC Coroners Service is investigating

As of Friday, June 11, 2021 at 12:00pm, category 3 fires will not be prohibited throughout the Southeast Fire Centre. (File Photo)
Category 3 fires to be banned throughout Southeast Fire Centre

As of noon on June 11, category 3 fires will not be allowed

This photograph of a computer screen during a virtual interview on April 9, 2021, shows Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, right, as he sits with his wife Fran DeWine while she holds a printed copy of the Yellow Springs News issue page from April 28, 1955 that shows DeWine as a then second-grader, while receiving his polio vaccination. Tens of millions of today’s older Americans lived through the polio epidemic, their childhood summers dominated by concern about the virus. Some parents banned their kids from public swimming pools and neighborhood playgrounds and avoided large gatherings. Some of those from the polio era are sharing their memories with today’s youngsters as a lesson of hope for the battle against COVID-19. Soon after polio vaccines became widely available, U.S. cases and death tolls plummeted to hundreds a year, then dozens in the 1960s, and to U.S. eradication in 1979.(AP Photo/Dan Sewell)
Polio: When vaccines and re-emergence were just as daunting

Survivors sharing their memories with today’s younger people as a lesson of hope

Most Read