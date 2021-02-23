Interior Health reported 43 new COVID-19 cases in the region Feb. 23, 2021 and no additional deaths. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

43 new cases of COVID reported in Interior Health

No new deaths, Williams Lake outbreak over

No new deaths, and 43 new cases of COVID-19 are reported in the region.

Interior Health’s Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021 . The outbreak in Williams Lake has also been contained, where there was a total 421 cases, 388 of which have now recovered.

There are 638 active cases with 20 people in hospital and eight in critical care. To date, the virus has hospitalized 391 people in the region. A total 6,507 people in Interior Health have recovered, out of the 7,241 cases. The highest age proportion is those 20-29, followed by 30-39 and then 40-49. Those 80 and over represent the lowest proportion. You can view the data on the BCDC dashboard.

Other local outbreaks are as follows:

  • Kelowna General Hospital has five cases: four patients and one staff.
  • The Florentine in Merritt has two resident cases.
  • Highridge/Singh House group home in Kamloops has 13 cases: five residents and eight staff.
  • Westsyde Care Residence group home in Kamloops has 30 cases: 17 residents and 13 staff, with one death connected to this outbreak.
  • Brocklehurst Gemstone long-term care in Kamloops has 32 cases: 24 residents and eight staff, with two deaths connected to this outbreak.
  • Creekside Landing long-term care in Vernon has 40 cases: 25 residents and 15 staff, with one death connected to this outbreak.
  • Noric House long-term care in Vernon has 67 cases: 39 residents and 28 staff, with 10 deaths connected to this outbreak.

The Interior Health numbers are part of 559 new cases reported by B.C. public health officials Tuesday. While there were no new deaths in the IH region, there was one more death caused by the virus within the province.

READ MORE: B.C. reports 559 new cases of COVID-19, one death

READ MORE: Interior Health: 6 new deaths and 67 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend

Coronavirus

Most Read