A woman wears a face mask and shield to curb the spread of COVID-19 while walking in North Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday, January 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A woman wears a face mask and shield to curb the spread of COVID-19 while walking in North Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday, January 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

47 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

No new deaths were reported, leaving the region’s death toll at 81

Interior Health (IH) is reporting 47 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday (Feb. 9).

This brings the region’s total case count to 6,768 since testing began. No new deaths were reported, leaving the region’s death toll at 81.

A total of 941 cases remain active, and 50 people are in hospital, 17 of whom are in intensive care.

The health authority also noted 10 new cases tied to a community cluster in Williams Lake; 401 people in the area have tested positive since Jan. 1.

In the Fernie community cluster, health officials did not report any new cases, leaving the total at 97 cases since Jan. 1.

IH offered the following update on outbreaks in the region:

  • Outbreak declared at Highridge/Singh House group home in Kamloops.
  • Westsyde Care Residence group home in Kamloops has 26 cases: 14 residents and 12 staff. There are 22 active cases.
  • Royal Inland Hospital has 104 cases: 36 patients and 68 staff, with one death connected to this outbreak. There are 42 active cases.
  • Cariboo Memorial Hospital has 14 cases: 12 staff and two patients. There are no active cases.
  • Brocklehurst Gemstone long-term care in Kamloops has 25 cases: 17 residents and eight staff, with two deaths connected to this outbreak. There are two active cases.
  • Sunnybank long-term care in Oliver has 38 cases: 27 residents, 11 staff/other, with six deaths connected to this outbreak. There are eight active cases.
  • Creekside Landing long-term care in Vernon has 40 cases: 25 residents and 15 staff, with one death connected to this outbreak. There are three active cases.
  • Noric House long-term care in Vernon has 68 cases: 39 residents and 29 staff, with nine deaths connected to this outbreak. There are 11 active cases.
  • In Vernon, Heritage Square’s long-term care has 68 cases: 47 residents and 21 staff, with nine deaths connected to this outbreak. There are six active cases.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
10,000 B.C. longshoremen, warehouse workers to receive anti-harassment training
Next story
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate steady, 435 cases Tuesday

Just Posted

A woman wears a face mask and shield to curb the spread of COVID-19 while walking in North Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday, January 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
47 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

No new deaths were reported, leaving the region’s death toll at 81

This disturbing case was reported to the Trail RCMP on Saturday night. Photo: Bacila Vlad on Unsplash
Trail RCMP looking for animal abuse suspect

Anyone with information or witnessed this case of animal cruelty is urged to call the detachment

Tim Schewe
Drivesmart column: The Motor Vehicle Act needs an update

Imagine how difficult the job must be to keep the 494 chapters of the provincial statutes

#ThinkLocalFirst is a campaign to keep dollars in local communities. Photo: Trail and District Chamber of Commerce
Kootenay businesses respond to COVID impact survey

BC Chamber survey looks to gauge impact of pandemic on businesses by region

The investigation is ongoing into seizure of firearms from a resident in Nelson. File photo
Kamloops investigation leads to firearms seizure near Vallican

Three firearms were discovered at a residence

A health care worker is seen wearing a mask outside St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, B.C., Dec. 2, 2020. B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate steady, 435 cases Tuesday

Four deaths since Monday, no new health care outbreaks

Langley RCMP have issued at least two tickets to the Riverside Calvary Chapel in Langley for continuing to hold services despite public health orders. (Langley Advance Times file)
Injunction sought against Fraser Valley churches defying B.C. health orders

Churches in Langley and Chilliwack have continued to hold services.

Royal BC Museum CEO Jack Lohman is stepping down effective Feb. 12. (Don Denton/News Staff)
CEO steps down following allegations of systemic racism at Royal BC Museum

Conversation around racism sparked by resignation of Indigenous collections head in summer 2020

Downtown Fernie is pictured after a snowfall.
Active COVID-19 cases down to three in Fernie cluster

No new cases have been identified, with the total staying at 97 linked to the cluster

In Vancouver’s second anti-mask dispute in just four days, a man allegedly spat in the face of a store employee after refusing to wear a mask on Monday (Feb. 8). (Pixabay image)
Man allegedly spits in store employee’s face after refusing to wear mask: Vancouver police

This is the city’s second anti-mask dispute this week

Property owners are receiving declaration forms this month for the B.C. speculation and vacancy tax, but fewer than one out of 100 will actually have to pay. (Black Press Media files)
B.C. speculation and vacancy tax a big job with small returns

Declaration letters on the way for Nanaimo, Victoria, Kelowna

Lama Mugabo, a board member at the Hogan’s Alley Society, poses for a photograph at the remaining portion of Hogan’s Alley, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, January 27, 2021. The historic black neighbourhood was demolished to make way for the construction of the Georgia and Dunsmuir viaducts in the early 1970s. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Reclaiming Hogan’s Alley: Society pitches new life for historic Black Vancouver area

At the height of its vibrancy, the viaduct was an entertainment district attracting the likes of Sammy Davis Jr. and Ella Fitzgerald

Ryan Bentson filmed his experience at the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Feb. 7, 2021. He was arrested and removed for not complying with the hospital’s mask mandate. (Ryan Bentson - Facebook)
Vernon man with double lung transplant arrested for not wearing mask in hospital

Face shields vs. masks: Double lung transplant recipient argues they’re the same

FILE – The Canadian border is pictured at the Peace Arch Canada/USA border crossing in Surrey, B.C. Friday, March 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Canada to require negative COVID-19 test at land borders

Similar rules already in place for air travel

Most Read