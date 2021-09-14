$50,000 donation honours father and will bring Fruitvale community together

The Ryder family legacy began in 1965 when Brian and his wife Ruth landed in Fruitvale.

The Village of Fruitvale is one step closer to enhancing Fruitvale Memorial Park thanks to a thoughtful and very generous donation from a former Fruitvalian in honour of his father.

Steven Ryder, born and raised in The Heart of Beaver Valley and now the owner of Surrey-based Canruss Medical and Safety Services, commemorated his father Brian Ryder’s 80th birthday with a $50,000 donation for this park project. When complete, the venue will have a new pavilion to welcome the community in.

Steven says he will always cherish priceless memories and friendships he built being raised in such a great little town, and he is honoured to give back to this place he will always call home.

His donation will go toward the build of a new structure, called the Ryder Pavilion, which will house year-round events under a covered shelter.

Photo: Submitted

The $50,000 donation is also a son’s acknowledgement of the countless volunteer hours his father dedicated to so many causes over the years.

The reason for the move was that Brian had accepted a position as bank manager with the Fruitvale branch of Kootenay Savings Credit Union.

In no time at all, the Ryders discovered what a great little town Fruitvale was to lay roots and raise their four children.

Over the decades Brian was one of the first in line, alongside many other dedicated helping hands, working tirelessly to grow a tight knit community where anyone would be proud to raise a family.

Brian’s years of volunteer work include: Fruitvale volunteer fire department (deputy chief); Beaver Valley Minor Hockey Association (coach, referee); executive member for the Beaver Valley Commercial and Old Timers hockey leagues; BV Arena (volunteer rink rat); Beaver Valley T-ball (coach); Scouts of Canada Fruitvale division (group committee, asst. cub master); member of the BV Recreation Committee; member of the BV May Days Committee; executive member of the Fruitvale Homecoming Committee; volunteer worker for the development of Champion Lakes Golf Course; and volunteer worker for the initial development of the upper ball fields at Haines Park.

Topping it off, Brian is proud to have served as a member of Fruitvale council from 1987 to 1991.

“The Ryder Pavilion is a great legacy to a great resident of Fruitvale,” Mayor Steve Morissette said on behalf of council.

About Canruss

Paramedic Steven Ryder founded Canruss Medical and Safety Services in 2005. Since then, Steven has grown the company from five to 25 vehicles including Mobile Treatment Centres and industrial ambulances as well as first-aid trailers and first-aid shacks. Canruss provides for B.C. and Alberta licensed First Aid Attendants, Paramedics, Security, Rescue Technicians and Nurse Practitioners with the most up-to-date equipment and aggressive medical protocols allowing staff to work fully within their scope of practice.

