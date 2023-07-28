(Vladvictoria/Pixabay.com)

(Vladvictoria/Pixabay.com)

6 years later: Public inquest into death of woman scheduled for Kelowna

Heather Louise Cote died in 2017, while in custody of Merritt police

Six years after a woman died while in custody, a jury in Kelowna courts will hear the results of a lengthy public inquest conducted by the BC Coroners Service in order to determine the cause of death and help prevent similar incidents.

An inquest into the death of Heather Louise Cote, 60, will take place on Sept. 18, at the Kelowna Law Courts.

Cote’s death was was reported to the BC Coroners Service by the Merritt RCMP on Aug. 26, 2017. Details surrounding her death will be uncovered during the inquest.

While the incident occurred in or near Merritt, the inquest will be held in Kelowna courts due to availability.

Inquests are mandatory for any deaths that occur while a person was detained by or in the custody of a peace officer.

The process is used to determine the facts related to a death, including the identity of the deceased and how, when, where and by what means the individual came to their death, as well as a classification for the death. The jury will also be asked to make recommendations, where appropriate, to prevent deaths in similar circumstances.

Coroners inquests are also used to ensure that deaths are not overlooked, concealed or ignored.

During the proceedings, Susan Barth, presiding coroner, and a jury will hear evidence from witnesses to determine the facts surrounding this death. The jury will then deliberate and will have the opportunity to make recommendations aimed at preventing deaths under similar circumstances. However, the jury must not make any finding of legal responsibility or express any conclusion of law.

For more information on public inquests visit the Government of BC’s website at gov.bc.ca.

READ MORE: Kelowna Court hears that man died by overdose while in custody

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BC Supreme CourtCity of KelownaMerritt

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Richmond shooting victim connected to B.C. gang conflict: IHIT

Just Posted

Police say impaired driving is a major issue for people leaving Shambhala Music Festival. File photo
Police find 57 impaired drivers leaving Shambhala Music Festival

A fully loaded fuel truck slipped off a forest service road and landed in Lemon Creek in July 2013. File photo
A decade after spill, judge scheduled to hear Lemon Creek class action

The VISAC’s Sharon Roberts has been carefully planning an exhibition unique to Trail for the Columbia Basin Culture Tour. “The gallery is looking so good — we finally finished hanging the exhibition,” she revealed to the Trail Times Wednesday. Photo: Sheri Regnier
Culture tour this weekend: Trail gallery highlights legacy collections

“Keep your eyes peeled, as this is just the beginning of our ‘pop-up’ event series,” says Jayme Fowler, referring to “Community Paddle Night” at Champion Lakes, Aug. 2 at 5:30 p.m. Photo: Submitted
Beaver Valley Recreation hosts ‘pop-up’ palooza; first event Aug. 2