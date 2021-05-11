A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

65 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Overall, B.C. is seeing a decrease in COVID-19 cases

Interior Health (IH) recorded 65 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday (May 11).

There are now a total of 11,490 cases throughout the region since the pandemic began, with 481 active cases. Currently, there are 26 individuals hospitalized due to the virus and 10 are in intensive care. In total, 140 people in IH have died due to the virus.

Provincial health officers announced that throughout B.C., there were 515 new cases on Tuesday. The province continues to see a decline in infections, but cases of serious illness due to the virus are still high: 426 individuals are in hospital and 141 in intensive care units.

The province also recorded two more deaths in the last 24 hours for a total of 1,624 since the pandemic began.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and health minister Adrian Dix said they are calling on eligible adults to get the vaccine when they can in a statement.

“Last week, almost 400,000 people registered for their vaccine. We can break that record this week,” they said.

IH update an update on current outbreaks in the region:

  • Sandalwood Retirement Resort independent living in Kelowna has 28 cases: 26 residents and two staff, with one death connected to the outbreak.
  • Orchard Haven long-term care in Keremeos has two cases: one resident and one staff.
  • Spring Valley long-term care in Kelowna has 35 cases: 25 residents, 10 staff/other, with three deaths connected to the outbreak.

READ MORE: B.C.'s COVID-19 decrease continues, 515 new cases Tuesday

READ MORE: Experts divided on urgency to vaccinate teens from COVID-19 before September

Drugs and guns seized from Trail man
Experts now predict 33.6% rise in B.C. home sales for 2021

Most Read