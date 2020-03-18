(File Photo)

6,800 seasonal workers allowed in country to fill empty B.C. agricultural jobs

Workers previously weren’t allowed into country due to travel ban from COVID-19

Up to 6,800 people in Canada’s seasonal agricultural workers’ program (SAWP) will now be able to come to B.C. to help fill vacant agricultural jobs.

On March 17, the Canadian government implemented travel restrictions which prevented SAWP workers from entering the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On March 18, Public Safety Minister Bill Blair announced that SAWP workers would be exempt from the travel restrictions and could enter the country to work.

READ MORE: Kelowna airport issues advisory after passenger tests positive for COVID-19

Despite the decision, Blair said the workers will need to self-isolate themselves for 14 days once they enter Canada to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

B.C. Growers Association general Manager Glen Lucas estimates that 1700 SAWP have already arrived in B.C. to work this year before the travel restrictions were implemented.

To view all the travel restrictions from COVID-19, you can visit the Canadian government’s website.

Coronavirus

