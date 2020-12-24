70 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Outbreak numbers remain mostly unchanged, except for care homes in Central Okanagan

A woman wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of COVID-19 is seen through Christmas lights, in downtown Vancouver, on Sunday, November 22, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

In an early Christmas Eve update, Interior Health (IH) is reporting 70 new cases of COVID-19 in the region since Wed. Dec. 23.

This brings the total number of cases in the region to 3,510 since testing began.

Of the total cases, 675 are active, and these individuals are isolating. Of the active cases, 29 are in hospital, and six are in intensive care.

There are no new deaths reported for the region; the total remains at 18.

IH has provided updates on active outbreaks in the region, four of which are at long term care homes.

McKinney Place long term care home in Oliver remains at 75 cases, with no new reported cases since yesterday.

Village by the Station in Penticton remains at eight cases, with no new reported cases since yesterday.

Mountainview Village in Kelowna is reporting one new case, bringing the total to 15.

Heritage Retirement Residence in West Kelowna is reporting three additional cases, up to a total of 14.

Teck mining operations in the Elk Valley has 16 cases linked to the outbreak. This remains unchanged since IH’s Dec. 22 update.

Yesterday (Dec. 24) the health authority announced 49 new cases and one more death in the region.

Earlier this week, the first doses of the COVID-19 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were administered in Interior Health. Also earlier this week, the COVID-19 cluster at Big White Ski Resort grew to 96 cases.

