74 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

There are 659 active cases of COVID-19 in the region

There are 74 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health (IH), according to the BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC).

This brings the total number of cases to 10,834 since the pandemic began. Currently, there are 659 active cases. 36 individuals are in the hospital, with 20 in intensive care.

Throughout the province, there are 841 cases of the virus, with 515 people hospitalized due to COVID-19. 171 are intensive care units.

Provincial health officials also announced five new deaths due to COVID-19 on April 28.

Pop-up vaccination clinics have also been announced by the province, which will administer AstraZeneca. Those who want to receive their dose from a pop-up clinic must first register through the province’s Get Vaccinated website.

Pop-up clinics are targeted towards high transmission neighbourhoods, which are mostly located in the Lower Mainland.

IH provided an update on current outbreaks in the region:

  • Cottonwoods Care Centre long-term care in Kelowna has 29 cases: 26 residents and three staff, with two deaths connected to the outbreak.
  • Sandalwood Retirement Resort independent living in Kelowna has 26 cases: 24 residents and two staff, with one death connected to the outbreak.
  • Orchard Haven long-term care in Keremeos has two cases: one resident and one staff.
  • Spring Valley long-term care in Kelowna has two cases: one resident and one staff.

Pop-up vaccination clinic for Indigenous residents comes to Kelowna

B.C. COVID-19 patients in hospital up to 515, five deaths Wednesday

Coronavirus

