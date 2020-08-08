Call ranged from break and enters, theft and mental health situations. (Trail Times file photo)

79 calls to Trail RCMP over August long

Break & enters, mental health calls, and public intoxication are included in the Trail RCMP summary

August long weekend started out with a laundry list of calls to the Trail detachment, including theft from a home and local business.

Residential break, enter and theft

• Aug. 1, the Trail and Greater District RCMP investigated a break, enter to and theft from a residence located in the 1400-block of Lookout Street.

Items stolen include a platinum and diamond bracelet, a gold ring with a diamond, a gold ring with diamonds in a flower pattern, a pair of Swarovski earrings, Canadian currency, an iPad tablet, an iPhone, a pair of sunglasses, and other miscellaneous items.

The Nelson RCMP forensic team conducted a forensic examination of the crime scene, Trail Sgt. Mike Wicentowich added.

“The Trail RCMP remind all residents to lock their doors and windows to their residents to help prevent theft.”

Any information with information about this crime is asked to contact the detachment at 250.364.2566.

Theft of tools

• Aug. 4, the Trail and District RCMP received a report of a commercial break, enter, and theft to a local business in the 3100-block of Highway Drive.

The suspect or suspects stole tools with an estimated value of somewhere between $15,000 to $25,000.

“It is believed the break-in occurred over the August long weekend,” Wicentowich reported. “Nelson RCMP (forensic team) will be conducting a forensic examination of the crime scene and the investigation continues.”

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the Trail detachment.

August long weekend report

From Friday, July 31 to Aug. 2, the Trail police received 79 calls for service from the general public.

These types of calls included: well-being check of local residents; numerous calls involving mental health crisis’ and to assist mental health workers in the community; calls relating to drugs and alcohol; and noise complaints including loud music and verbal arguments.

As well, two people were arrested for being intoxicated by alcohol and both were lodged in police custody until sober.


City of TrailRCMP Briefs

