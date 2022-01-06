Prince Rupert Fire Rescue department was affected by numerous staff contracting COVID-19. As of Jan. 6, eight members of the detachment out of 20 remain off work. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Prince Rupert Fire Rescue department was affected by numerous staff contracting COVID-19. As of Jan. 6, eight members of the detachment out of 20 remain off work. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

8 of 20 in isolation as Prince Rupert Fire Rescue hit by COVID-19

City reassures community essential fire protection will still be provided

Prince Rupert Fire Rescue Department has been hit with COVID-19, leaving eight out of 20 firefighters in isolation, the City of Prince Rupert announced Thursday, Jan. 6.

Those in isolation include a mix of members who have tested positive or are awaiting test results.

Health and emergency services will not be compromised due to current procedures and systems in place, deputy fire chief Jeff Beckwith told The Northern View, adding that on Jan. 5 the detachment successfully attended and extinguished a house fire in the city.

“The continuation of service is done with a day shift of four staff and a night shift of four staff and is viable in the short term through overtime. We are very grateful to our remaining staff for picking up the slack during the shortage,” the city-issued news release stated.

Residents are being advised to do their part in fire prevention, especiall with space heaters and other appliances used to keep warm in the current cold snap.

Earlier reports by other regional media stated that 13 members were in isolation but five firefighters have since tested negative for the respiratory illness or have finished their required isolation, said Veronika Stewart, communications manager for the city.

She added that Prince Rupert Fire Rescue staff are managing, even though this is not a desirable position for the department.

“Although this is a dynamic situation, given B.C.’s recent announcement of shorter five-day isolation periods for vaccinated persons, we anticipate overall staffing levels to increase in the coming days.”

The city said that in extreme emergency scenarios, Port Edward volunteer department’s 13 trained members could be called upon.

“Should it be absolutely necessary, those nearing the end of their isolation period whose symptoms are diminishing may also be called in, with additional COVID measures in place to protect the public and existing staff from potential spread if that is required.”

READ MORE: Port Edward Fire & Rescue membership blazes up by 52 per cent

 
Norman Galimski | Journalist 
Send Norman email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus

Previous story
Nelson has highest housing value in West Kootenay
Next story
Loved ones turned away from B.C. senior homes, advocate says

Just Posted

According to survey results, the strongest motivation among British Columbians to reduce their energy use was, of course, to help lower their monthly energy costs (89 per cent), followed closely by 83 per cent saying energy efficiency measures made their home more comfortable and 82 per cent saying that lowering energy use is an important way for them to help reduce the effects of climate change. Photo: Rohan Makhecha/Unsplash
Survey says British Columbians putting plenty of energy into reducing power consumption

The Beaver Valley Nitehawks and Castlegar Rebels, seen here during a game in December, are among the four KIJHL teams to report positive COVID-19 cases on their rosters. Photo: Jim Bailey
UPDATED: KIJHL games postponed after 4 teams report COVID-19 cases

The Polar Bear Swim at Gyro Park circa 1989. Photo: Trail Historical Society
Trail Blazers: Past ‘polar bears’ who took the plunge

Trail’s weekly cases have soared as numbers increase across the West Kootenay. Illustration: BC Centre for Disease Control
Trail adds 121 new COVID-19 cases as infections increase across West Kootenay