Many Okanagan cities broke single-day temperature records on Tuesday, Aug. 15. (Monique Tamminga/Western News)

8 Okanagan cities experience temperature records as heat wave soars across B.C.

Out of the eight cities, Kamloops peaked at 39.6 C

As people enjoy the warm weather, multiple heat records were broken across the Okanagan on Tuesday.

Golden, Kamloops, Kelowna, Merritt, Penticton, Revelstoke, Summerland, and Vernon all broke heat records on Aug. 15, according to Environment Canada.

The hottest spot was Kamloops, as they peaked at 39.6 C on Tuesday, beating a 56-year record. On Aug. 15, 1967, it was 37.2 C.

Some records took many years to break and were barely broken while others didn’t need to wait very long for a new record:

  • Golden – 34.4 C (previous – 33.9 C in 1956);
  • Kelowna – 38.6 C (previous – 37.7 C in 2021);
  • Merritt – 38.8 C (previous – 38 C in 2003);
  • Penticton – 38.7 C (previous – 36.1 C in 1945);
  • Revelstoke – 36.8 C (previous – 36.7 C in 1967);
  • Summerland – 38.4 C (previous 35.8 C in 2021);
  • Vernon – 37.7 C (previous 37.6 C in 2008).

Tuesday was the second straight day single-day temperature records were set in Golden, Kelowna, Revelstoke

Temperature records were also set in 11 other places across the province on Tuesday, including Ashcroft, Lytton, and Trail.

Breaking Newsheat warningHeat waveKelownaOkanaganSevere weather

