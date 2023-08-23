A total of 90 properties have been partially or fully damaged by the McDougall Creek wildfire in the North Westside, fire chief Ross Kotscherofski said in a media conference Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. (Sharon Smith/Facebook)

A total of 90 properties have been partially or fully damaged by the McDougall Creek wildfire in the North Westside, fire chief Ross Kotscherofski said in a media conference Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. (Sharon Smith/Facebook)

90 properties damaged by wildfire in North Westside

Fire chief says rain, cooler temperatures have made firefighting easier

A count of 90 properties have been partially or fully damaged by the McDougall Creek wildfire in the North Westside.

Fire chief Ross Kotscherofski revealed the figure in a media briefing Wednesday, Aug. 23. He said the number of impacted properties includes those that have suffered mere landscaping damage, on top of properties that are a total loss.

The figure doesn’t reveal how many structures have been damaged by the blaze. Kotscherofski stressed that some properties, including the Lake Okanagan Resort, have multiple structures that could be damaged, and also highlighted one property that has nearly 195 units that could be impacted.

Kotcherofski said the firefighting effort was helped by rain that fell on the area Tuesday, as well as cooler temperatures.

“In the north we received rain and a lot of it. This with lower temperatures is going to really help with mopping up this fire,” he said.

Kotcherofski said the work his team and BC Wildfire Service is doing isn’t finished until hazard assessments are completed, “and we will do our best to get you that information and any changes as that becomes available.”

He thanked the Wilson’s Landing Fire Department for the work they have done to protect properties and manage the situation.

“Whether it’s administrative support, cleaning the fire hall or boots on the ground, they’ve done such an incredible job, and Wilson’s Landing is out here in full force.”

The McDougall Creek wildfire is currently estimated at 12,270 hectares, tracked Tuesday, when there were 571 firefighters assigned to the three major fires in the Central Okanagan.

READ MORE: Traders Cove hardest hit in Westside wildfire

READ MORE: Roof sprinklers not advised in wildfire fight: Vernon fire chief

B.C. Wildfires 2023Fire evacuationNorth Okanagan Regional DistrictVernonwildfire

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
North Okanagan wildfire gets new name, but no new growth
Next story
Castlegar wildfire is officially out

Just Posted

The Rossland Curling Society is celebrating its 125th season with free curling lessons, off-ice upgrades, and events. Photo: rosslandcurling.org.
Rossland curling celebrates quasiquicentennial

Davidson Brook wildfire in Castlegar Aug. 5. Photo: Betsy Kline
Castlegar wildfire is officially out

Dave Venman won the 76th annual Birchbank Men’s Open on Sunday with a 7-under 137. From left: Derrick Simister (committee), Scott Browell Senior champion, Mike Cullinane Overall Low Net, Brett McLaren (committee), Dave Venman Open champion, and Aaron Stoushnow Senior Low Net champion. Missing Rob Harasin (committee). Photo: contributed
Venman runs away with Birchbank Men’s Open title

“Thanks to our friends at the CIBC Foundation and their commitment to a world where no one has to fear a cancer diagnosis, we’re proud to announce their $10,000 donation to help purchase a colonoscope … ” L-R: Melissa Archambault, foundation board director accepts this donation from the Trail CIBC team members, Manisha, Anna and Alicia. Photo: Submitted
CIBC Foundation donates $10,000 to cancer care at Trail hospital