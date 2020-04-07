Thank you and we appreciate your support during this unprecedented time in history.

A message to Trail Times subscribers

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected many businesses, including media companies. In light of all the changes over the past two weeks, Black Press Media Group has been forced to reduce the frequency of publication of its community newspapers, including the Trail Times.

Effective immediately, the Times will temporarily begin publishing twice weekly, on Tuesday and Thursday, until further notice.

Valued readers, please note that your subscriptions will be extended based on the number of issues you miss with the newspaper reducing frequency from four times weekly to two times per week.

Questions can be directed to our circulation manager, Michelle Bedford, at 250.368.8551 ext. 206.

Thank you and we appreciate your support during this unprecedented time in history.

