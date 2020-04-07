A message to Trail Times subscribers

(Black Press image)

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected many businesses, including media companies. In light of all the changes over the past two weeks, Black Press Media Group has been forced to reduce the frequency of publication of its community newspapers, including the Trail Times.

Effective immediately, the Times will temporarily begin publishing twice weekly, on Tuesday and Thursday, until further notice.

Valued readers, please note that your subscriptions will be extended based on the number of issues you miss with the newspaper reducing frequency from four times weekly to two times per week.

Questions can be directed to our circulation manager, Michelle Bedford, at 250.368.8551 ext. 206.

For all the lastest in COVID-19 news check our website trailtimes.ca throughout the day.

Click here: COVID-19


