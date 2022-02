If you have a recent photo to share email it large-size to editor@trailtimes.ca

Clearing out boulders of snow from the corner property on Cedar Avenue and Victoria Street is a sure sign that spring is coming and with it, construction of a new Dairy Queen Grill and Chill restaurant in downtown Trail.

