City of Trail public works foreman Gerry Bertolucci is back in the bucket, putting up decorations, and lighting up the streets in anticipation of the holiday season.

The whole process of getting downtown Trail holiday ready takes about a month but it is well worth it.

Thanks to Gerry and the city employees for their hard work.

