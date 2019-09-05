KBRH, Aug. 10. (Sheri Regnier photo)

Access change at regional hospital in Trail

Temporary change allows construction crews to make connections to city utilities

Patients and visitors to the hospital in Trail are being advised that starting Monday, Sept. 9, there will be a change to where the building can be entered.

Read more: Fusing two projects into one at KBRH

Access to the facility will be through a protected walkway that begins to the left (east) side of the ambulance bay and runs through the construction area to the main entrance.

A new patient drop-off area will be available across from the ambulance entrance.

Signage will be in place and flagging crews will be on site to direct patients and visitors to the right place.

Interior Health is urging anyone coming to the hospital to follow direction from flaggers.

“Please allow for additional time for parking wherever possible prior to a scheduled appointment or visit to the hospital,” Interior Health advises.

These temporary changes at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH) are due to ongoing construction of the new emergency department wing.

A shuttle vehicle will be available to drive anyone who requires assistance from their cars in the parking lot to the hospital access.

“The overall project will result in significant improvements to emergency department care at KBRH and Interior Health will continue to do everything possible to minimize the impacts to patients and visitors during construction,” the advisory reads.

“We regret any inconvenience residents may experience due to this temporary change and the ongoing construction work.”


