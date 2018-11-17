UPDATE: DriveBC says highway re-opened after accident

Highway 22 closed for seven hours on Saturday

Highway 22 was re-opened early Sunday morning after a serious accident closed the main road between Castlegar and Trail on Saturday afternoon.

Police have not issued any information, but there was a multi-car accident shortly after 5 p.m.

The accident closed the highway between Pipeline Pit Road and Minto Road.

DriveBC reported the highway was to be reopened at 12:45 a.m. Sunday morning.

Traffic was re-routed via Highway 3 over the Bombi Summit and via the Nancy Greene junction to Rossland.

Castlegar News will update the story as more information becomes available.