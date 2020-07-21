(Trail Times file photo)

Accident near Rossland sends one to hospital

A six-person regional crew responded to the scene on Highway 3B near Black Jack ski area

First responders from Regional District of Kootenay Boundary Fire Rescue were called to the scene of a motorcycle accident just outside of Rossland on Monday.

The 911 came into the department shortly after 5:30 p.m. on July 20, reports Captain Grant Tyson.

A two-person crew from Station 374 Trail and four emergency responders from Station 371 Rossland attended the scene, located near the Black Jack area on Highway 3B.

“One patient was transported to Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital,” said Tyson.

“The RCMP is investigating.”

Tyson lists the incident as under control by 6:05 p.m.


