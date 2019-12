No detours are currently available to drivers

Highway 3 is closed just outside of Christina Lake, RCMP said at 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 4, due to two separate vehicle accidents that occurred in close proximity to one another on Wednesday morning.

At that time, police weren’t able to confirm how many vehicles were involved or what injuries were suffered by those involved.

DriveBC’s website indicated at 10:30 that the situation was being assessed and that no detours for drivers were available.

More to come.