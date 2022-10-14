Acclaimed Area B director looks ahead to treaty modernization

As another four years of service to Area B and the wider Lower Columbia has been awarded to me through acclamation, I would like to thank the Area B residents for their ongoing support and trust.

We have had a busy past four years with joint shared services of sewer and solid waste seeing work progress toward improvement and upgrades, and improvements to the Regional Transit service for Lower Columbia.

Area B Parks and Trails have seen two new pickleball courts, bocce pit, disc golf and a combination sports court. A new accessible trail was developed as well in Area B at Nancy Greene Summit on Strawberry Pass. The Silver City Trap Club has seen major work and upgrades to meet the required standards for this sport.

Several of the upgrades and trail works were done with matching funds from Area B and Columbia Basin Trust contributions as well as the immeasurable and generous contribution of “in kind” selfless weeks of work and time that volunteer groups and local contractors give toward the ongoing upkeep of these Area B outdoor recreation opportunities for all residents and visitors to enjoy.

Two communities in Area B have been the recipient of funding from Area B for much needed infrastructure improvements to their water systems, with the communities stepping up with many hours of volunteer help when needed.

Going forward for the next four years I will continue to help the communities and constituents to receive support, both financially and through advocating for them as the needs arise. As chair of the Columbia River Treaty Local Government Committee and at the pleasure of the board, I will strive to continue in this roll as I have since its inception to see a modernized Columbia River Treaty come to fruition between B.C. and the United States.

Through continued advocacy, attendance at regional and provincial meetings, and self motivated education, I will strive to meet the needs of Area B and the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary.

