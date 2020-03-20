Act like you have the virus, says Columbia River-Revelstoke MLA

Doug Clovechok wants people to social distance, says we will get through this as a community

Columbia River Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok wants to hear from you if you have concerns about unfair treatment or actions during the pandemic. (File photo)

Columbia River-Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok is calling on his constituents to social distance, donate to the food bank and look after each other as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise.

“I think the best course of action here is to act like you’ve got the virus and take those precautions to make sure you don’t spread it,” he said.

Though there is an emergency sitting of the legislature on March 23, Clovechok will not be attending, as he would need to fly to Victoria. He said only members who can drive will be attending.

Clovechok said there will be discussions about protecting renters and those with a mortgage, as well as provincial protections for workers and their families.

He said the NDP and the Liberals are working collegiality and rather than critiquing, he and his fellow critics are offering ideas.

“Everybody is pulling in the same direction,” he said.

He is encouraging everyone to find the facts and ignore the rest.

“Perception creates reality and we don’t want any false realities created around this thing,” he said.

And, above all else, stay home if your sick and wash your hands.

“The worst case scenario that we can possibly imagine is that our hospitals will become overwhelmed with cases,” he said.

Clovechok also wants to hear from you if you have concerns about your landlord, your employer or anything else. He has a direct line to the ministry of health as well as other government officials and can pass on your concerns.

He also encourages constituents to contact their MP, Rob Morrison, who he is working closely with.

“We are here to help people and that is what we are doing,” Clovechok said.

