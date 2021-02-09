Downtown Fernie is pictured after a snowfall.

Active COVID-19 cases down to three in Fernie cluster

No new cases have been identified, with the total staying at 97 linked to the cluster

The community cluster in the Fernie local health area has dropped to only three active cases according to the most recent update from Interior Health (IH).

There were no new cases reported since the previous update on Friday Feb. 5.

Since being declared on Jan. 27, 97 cases have been linked to the cluster. 94 have recovered. The three active cases remain in isolation.

Fernie Mayor Ange Qualizza said that it was a job well done, but there was still work ahead.

“I am so thankful for the community’s efforts in rallying to bring the numbers down, but now is not the time to let up our guard. It is tempting over the long weekend to take a break from restrictions, but we remain vulnerable. Remember to connect with family and friends virtually on Family Day.”

Qualizza said the cluster was a wake-up call for Fernie. The 97 cases identified in the local health area since January 1 is almost double the count of COVID-19 cases in the area for the whole of 2020.

“This has been a real awakening for Fernie, seeing how quickly the situation can change, and how each of us plays a role in the safety of everyone else. We’ll get through this by remembering we’re all in this together,” she said.

“It’s more important than ever to keep it up, hold tight, and work to keep our community safe. It’s been a long haul, so please check in on yourself, and if you are able, check in on neighbours and friends virtually. If you or someone you know needs help, please check our local COVID-19 web page to find resources available.”

According to IH, most of the transmission related to the Fernie community cluster occurred at social events and gatherings.

The next update on the cluster is due on Feb. 12.

READ MORE: ‘Kudos to our community’: Fernie cluster numbers headed in right direction


scott.tibballs@thefreepress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Man allegedly spits in store employee’s face after refusing to wear mask: Vancouver police
Next story
Trail RCMP looking for animal abuse suspect

Just Posted

This disturbing case was reported to the Trail RCMP on Saturday night. Photo: Bacila Vlad on Unsplash
Trail RCMP looking for animal abuse suspect

Anyone with information or witnessed this case of animal cruelty is urged to call the detachment

Tim Schewe
Drivesmart column: The Motor Vehicle Act needs an update

Imagine how difficult the job must be to keep the 494 chapters of the provincial statutes

#ThinkLocalFirst is a campaign to keep dollars in local communities. Photo: Trail and District Chamber of Commerce
Kootenay businesses respond to COVID impact survey

BC Chamber survey looks to gauge impact of pandemic on businesses by region

The investigation is ongoing into seizure of firearms from a resident in Nelson. File photo
Kamloops investigation leads to firearms seizure near Vallican

Three firearms were discovered at a residence

Real estate totals for the East and West Kootenays from January 2021, and the previous two years. KAR file
Kootenay real estate market stays strong

There is some concern about lack of inventory

A health care worker is seen wearing a mask outside St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, B.C., Dec. 2, 2020. B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate steady, 435 cases Tuesday

Four deaths since Monday, no new health care outbreaks

Downtown Fernie is pictured after a snowfall.
Active COVID-19 cases down to three in Fernie cluster

No new cases have been identified, with the total staying at 97 linked to the cluster

In Vancouver’s second anti-mask dispute in just four days, a man allegedly spat in the face of a store employee after refusing to wear a mask on Monday (Feb. 8). (Pixabay image)
Man allegedly spits in store employee’s face after refusing to wear mask: Vancouver police

This is the city’s second anti-mask dispute this week

Property owners are receiving declaration forms this month for the B.C. speculation and vacancy tax, but fewer than one out of 100 will actually have to pay. (Black Press Media files)
B.C. speculation and vacancy tax a big job with small returns

Declaration letters on the way for Nanaimo, Victoria, Kelowna

Lama Mugabo, a board member at the Hogan’s Alley Society, poses for a photograph at the remaining portion of Hogan’s Alley, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, January 27, 2021. The historic black neighbourhood was demolished to make way for the construction of the Georgia and Dunsmuir viaducts in the early 1970s. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Reclaiming Hogan’s Alley: Society pitches new life for historic Black Vancouver area

At the height of its vibrancy, the viaduct was an entertainment district attracting the likes of Sammy Davis Jr. and Ella Fitzgerald

Ryan Bentson filmed his experience at the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Feb. 7, 2021. He was arrested and removed for not complying with the hospital’s mask mandate. (Ryan Bentson - Facebook)
Vernon man with double lung transplant arrested for not wearing mask in hospital

Face shields vs. masks: Double lung transplant recipient argues they’re the same

FILE – The Canadian border is pictured at the Peace Arch Canada/USA border crossing in Surrey, B.C. Friday, March 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Canada to require negative COVID-19 test at land borders

Similar rules already in place for air travel

A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform as she makes a phone call. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Anti-masker accused of threatening employee with baton after stealing apple: Vancouver police

Officers say they found the suspect trying to break into a compound later that night

A snow plow fitted with a Pratt and Whitney ST6A turbine turboprop engine removes snow from the Kootenay Pass on Highway 3 between Creston and Salmo in the mid-1960s. (BC Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure photo)
Jet-powered snow plow once deployed on B.C. highways

Powerful truck was fitted with a Pratt and Whitney ST6A turbine turboprop engine

Most Read