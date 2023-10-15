Advance Care Planning workshop goes Sunday, Oct. 29 in Trail

Make your wishes known with an advance care plan (ACP)

Submitted by Greater Trail Hospice Society

Imagine … later today, you suddenly have a serious illness or injury, like a stroke or car accident.

You can’t speak for yourself or make choices about your health care.

Think about your loved ones.

You’re seriously ill or injured. They must make decisions, with no idea what you want! Imagine their stress and pain.

Who would speak for you?

Who would you trust to make decisions if you couldn’t? What would you want them to know?

You can make your wishes known with an advance care plan (ACP).

We at the Greater Trail Hospice Society can help.

You can learn how to tackle these important questions, and make your own plan.

Advance care planning is a process of thinking about your values and beliefs, talking with those closest to you, as well as your doctor or nurse practitioner.

Once you’ve had those important conversations, you can record your personal plan.

Come to the Trail Hospice’s Advance Care Planning workshop at the Trail Legion on Sunday, Oct. 29 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Trained volunteers Barbara Gibson and Margaret MacDiarmid will walk you through how to make your plan, and answer your questions.

“I help clients with ACP because it’s so important,” says Gibson. “A good plan gives you peace of mind- that your values and wishes will be respected, even if you can’t speak for yourself.”

MacDiarmid notes, “Research clearly shows that people with an advance care plan have higher satisfaction with their health care, less depression, and a better quality of life. It is a gift you give to yourself, your loved ones, and your health care provider.”

Come and learn. Do it for yourself. Do it for your family.

Reserve your free seat today: 250.364.6204 or email trail.navcare@gmail.com.

